No. 5 Regis Jesuit girls lacrosse wins big over No. 6 Denver East

In the season opening game for both teams it was the Raiders looking sharp in a 20-2 victory over the Angels.

DENVER — It's so nice to have high school lacrosse back in the state of Colorado for the first time in nearly two years.

It was even nicer for the No. 5 Regis Jesuit girls team on Wednesday afternoon, going on the road and earning a dominant 20-2 win over No. 6 Denver East.

The Raiders jumped out to a 13-0 lead early in the first half before playing a possession game the rest of the way. The Angles weren't able to get much going on the day, but will look to bounce back next Monday against ThunderRidge.

Regis meanwhile, fresh off a field hockey state championship, looks like a serious contender in girls lacrosse as well. They'll next face Kent Denver on Friday.

>> Watch the extended video above and see highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.