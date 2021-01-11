Regis Jesuit repeats as field hockey state champions

The Raiders defeated Colorado Academy 1-0 in the title game on Monday night.

DENVER — The field hockey crown is staying put.

Regis Jesuit repeated as the sport's state champion, defeating Colorado Academy 1-0 in the title game at All-City Stadium on Monday night.

The Raiders now have three state titles in program history and are the first team to repeat as champions in six years (Colorado Academy 2014-15).

Senior Katie Loftus scored the game's lone goal, striking in the final minute of the opening quarter off a pass from senior Ellie Johnson.

"I'm just so proud of our entire team. This is what we wanted at the beginning of the season, and it's what we made happen," Loftus said. "So I'm really happy for us."

Junior goaltender MaryKate Berg recorded the shutout for Regis Jesuit, which included fending off a late push from the Mustangs.

"It's very nerve-wracking," Berg said. "This is what this whole season has been leading up to. It feels like we earned it. A lot of hard work -- blood, sweat and tears poured into it."

