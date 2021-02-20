Regis Jesuit hockey remains undefeated with win over Denver East

The Raiders improved to 6-0 on the season with Friday night's win over the Angels.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — There's a reason the Regis Jesuit hockey team jumped atop the Class 5A rankings this week.

The Raiders are off to an unblemished start to the 2021 season, and continued their roll Friday night with a 3-1 win over No. 7 Denver East at Family Sports Center.

Top-ranked Regis Jesuit, which improved to 6-0 overall with the victory, jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first period on a goal from Andrew Gleason. Denver East (4-2) battled back in the scoreless second period.

Gleason found the back of the net early in the third period, but Joseph Capra finally scored for the Angels shortly after to pull them within 2-1.

The Raiders held off the Angels' late push and secured the win with Sergio Padilla's empty-net goal in the final minute.

Let's do that hockey 🏒



