DENVER — The 5A boys tennis crown is staying put.

Regis Jesuit successfully defended its title at the Class 5A state championships at Gates Tennis Center on Saturday with a dominant final-day performance.

The Raiders (83 points) swept all three singles matches, and boasted one doubles team winner to fend off Cherry Creek (70 points) for the team title.

Leading the way was Morgan Schilling, who won No. 1 singles with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Fairview's Luke Silverman.

"This is awesome, but I want everyone to find their success and the win," Schilling said. "The team is more important to me."

Schilling was playing in the championship match for the second-consecutive year. He finished runner-up in 2018 and was ready for a different result this time around.

"This whole year I've been thinking about this match, to be honest," he said. "It met the expectations. It was everything I wanted it to be."

Also getting singles victories for Regis Jesuit was Andy Schuiling -- who defeated Cherry Creek's Matthew Batmunkh 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 -- and Cameron Kruep, who won No. 3, 6-3, 6-2 over Cherry Creek's Nick Svichar.

The Raiders also won No. 4 doubles with Alexander Samuelson and Nathan Tolva's 6-2, 7-6 win over Cherry Creek's Nathan Henden and Ben Zhang.

Aram Izmirian and Kiril Kostadinov won No. 1 doubles for Cherry Creek with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Regis Jesuit's Grigor Karakelyan and Conor Kaczmarczyk.

No. 2 doubles went to Denver East's Mason Heimel and Will Franks, who topped Nick Solimene and Truman Osburn of Valor Christian 6-2, 6-4.

William and Blake Holst of Cherry Creek won No. 3 doubles.

Click here for full results of the 5A tennis state championships.

