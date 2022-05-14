Regis Jesuit wins 5A boys swimming state championship

The Raiders dethroned two-time defending state champion Cherry Creek, which finished runner-up.

THORNTON, Colo. — The Class 5A boys swimming state crown is transferring owners.

Regis Jesuit knocked off two-time defending champion Cherry Creek on Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center, defeating the Bruins for the Raiders' 23rd title in program history.

Regis Jesuit racked up 467 total points, clearing Cherry Creek by 64 points.

The Raiders' Mack Dugan, Ronan Krauss, Hawkins Wendt and Gio Aguirre closed out the meet with a win in the 400 freestyle relay (3 minutes, 4.11 seconds).

Cherry Creek claimed the 200 medley relay (Cade Martin, Carson Morris, Liam Bekerman and Jason Fan) in 1:30.77. The Bruins also had an individual champion in Conrad Eck, who won the morning's diving event with 596 total points.

Three swimmers won multiple events in Saturday's finals.

Jack Ballard of Fort Collins won the 200 free in 1:39.99 and the 500 free in 4:37.91. Columbine's Chase Mueller won both the 200 IM (1:48.88) and 100 back (47.38). Tristen Davin of Chatfield claimed the 50 free (20.57) and 100 free (44.94).

Carter Ruthven of Fossil Ridge won the 100 fly (48.82) and Heritage's Mitchell Oliver won the 100 breast (55.76).

Legacy's Kyle Raskay, Aidan Shepston, Sam White and Tegan Barrier won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:23.42.

