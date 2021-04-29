Regis Jesuit wins field hockey state championship in 2OT

The Raiders defeated Cherry Creek 2-1 in double overtime to capture their second state title.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The Regis Jesuit field hockey team is back on top.

The Raiders are Colorado state champions once again, defeating Cherry Creek in a thrilling 2-1 double overtime battle at Stutler Bowl Stadium on Thursday night.

Regis Jesuit, a 4-seed in the playoff bracket, knocked off top-seed Colorado Academy on Monday to advance to the title game. Cherry Creek, the 2-seed, had defeated 3-seed Palmer Ridge in the semifinals.

Lily Castiglione scored the first goal of the game to put the Raiders up 1-0 at halftime. Cherry Creek's Ella Pratt then tied the game in the third quarter on a penalty shot.

Cate Lord delivered the game-winning goal just 48 seconds into double overtime.

It is the second state title in program history for Regis Jesuit. The Raiders last won in 2018.

"I'm just so happy. It's an awesome feeling," Lord said as the Regis Jesuit fans stormed the field. "Best day ever, honestly. Especially to do it with all my best friends it's just great."

