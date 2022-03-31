Regis Jesuit's Tristan Christofferson wins the 9NEWS Swag Chain

The volleyball star helped RJHS defeat the defending state champs, and was surprised by Scotty Gange in his math class

AURORA, Colo. — The 9NEWS 'Swag Chain' is for stars...And Regis Jesuit senior Tristan Christofferson is absolutely that.

Christofferson dominated on the court in the Raiders' 5-game victory over the undefeated defending state champions to earn his spot as the Colorado High School athlete of the week.

Christofferson is the first-ever boy's volleyball player to ever win the award and the 20th winner ever in 'Swag Chain' history.

Scotty Gange surprised him in his math class on Thursday morning.

"It's just a lot of fun, I really love my team and it's all just really joyful," Tristan said in his mid-class surprise interview.

Stay tuned to see who wins the Swag Chain next!

>>Have a student-athlete you want to nominate for the 9NEWS Athlete of the Week? Email us at sports@9news.com and connect with us on social media!

Facebook: @9newssports

Instagram: @9sportsco

Twitter: @9Preps

> Be sure to check back for more of our Colorado high school sports coverage next weekend on the 9NEWS Prep Rally!

If you have a story idea you can email Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.