COLORADO SPRINGS — Pardon us, while we try to catch our breath. The 2018 state cross country meet showcased the state's fastest high school feet in another fantastic showing.

Dakota Ridge came away with the boys' 5A team title, but make no mistake, Valor Christian's Cole Sprout is the fastest kid in Colorado. The junior took home his second consecutive individual title with a time of 15:16.1, setting a new course record in the process. Sprout has also posted the fastest time nationally for high school boys.

It was a back-to-back performance for the 5A girls, as well. For the second straight year, the Mountain Vista girls' cross-country team is the team champion, led by Jenna Fitzsimmons (who also clinched her second straight individual title).

Niwot had a strong showing in the 4A classification. The girls took home the team title thanks to the standout work of Layla Roebke and Taylor James, who went one-two individually. The Cougars also went one-two individually on the boys' side, thanks to Cruz Culpepper (first place) and Ares Reading (second). Centaurus, however, had three runners finish in the top ten, allowing the Warriors to finish first as a team.

The Classical Academy dominated the 3A class, with Mason Norman taking home first individually -- breaking his brother's 3A course record in the process -- and helping his team finish third overall (behind first place Peak to Peak Charter and second-place Salida). The Classical Academy girls won their team state championship thanks in part to the work of Kaylee Thompson who won the individual crown.

In the 2A class, Heritage Christian Academy won the team title, with senior Seth Bruvoort leading the way with the first place individual win. Lyons High School won the girls' team title, and finished one-two on the individual podium (Katie Fankyhouser and Quin Gregg, respectively).

The top three finishers are posted below. To see the full results from the 2018 state cross country meet, click HERE .

5A BOYS TEAM

1 - Dakota Ridge

2 - Mountain Vista

3 - Heritage

5A BOYS INDIVIDUAL

1 - Cole Sprout, Valor Christian junior, 15:16.1

2 - Connor Ohlson, Dakota Ridge junior, 15:40.6

3 - Austin Vancil, Dakota Ridge senior, 15:42.1

5A GIRLS TEAM

1 - Mountain Vista

2 - Cherry Creek

3 - Cherokee Trail

5A GIRLS INDIVIDUAL

1 - Jenna Fitzsimmons, Mountain Vista junior, 18:12.3

2 - Taylor Whitfield, Valor Christian sophomore, 18:25.4

3 - Cameron McConnell, Cherokee Trail freshman, 18:26.7

4A BOYS TEAM

1 - Centaurus

2 - Palmer Ridge

3 - Air Academy

4A BOYS INDIVIDUAL

1 - Cruz Culpepper, Niwot junior, 15:48.6

2 - Ares Reading, Niwot senior, 15:58.4

3 - Dylan Schubert, Thompson Valley junior, 16:02.7

4A GIRLS TEAM

1 - Niwot

2 - Battle Mountain

3 - Air Academy

4A GIRLS INDIVIDUAL

1 - Layla Roebke, Niwot senior, 18:29.3

2 - Taylor James, Niwot sophomore, 18:35.4

3 - Naomi Harding, Battle Mountain senior, 18:41.0

3A BOYS TEAM

1 - Peak to Peak Charter

2 - Salida

3 - The Classical Academy

3A BOYS INDIVIDUAL

1 - Mason Norman, The Classical Academy junior, 15:33.4

2 - Camden Gillis, Salida senior, 16.18.8

3 - William Ledden, Peak to Peak Charter junior, 16:23.9

3A GIRLS TEAM

1 - The Classical Academy

2 - Peak to Peak Charter

3 - D'Evelyn

3A GIRLS INDIVIDUAL

1 - Kaylee Thompson, The Classical Academy, 18:19.2

2 - Anna Shults, Peak to Peak Charter senior, 18:37.8

3 - Quinn McConnell, Peak to Peak Charter senior, 18:43.3

2A BOYS TEAM

1 - Heritage Christian Academy

2 - Lyons

3 - Peyton

2A BOYS INDIVIDUAL

1 - Seth Bruxvoort, Heritage Christian Academy senior, 16:09.3

2 - Micah Zeller, Custer County sophomore, 16:25.5

3 - Isaac Roberts, Lyons junior, 16:36.6

2A GIRLS TEAM

1 - Lyons

2 - Platte Canyon

3 - South Routt School District

2A GIRLS INDIVIDUAL

1 - Katie Fankhouser, Lyons junior, 19:24.5

2 - Quin Gregg, Lyons freshman, 19:36.7

3 - Chloe Veilleux, South Routt School District senior, 19:46.8

