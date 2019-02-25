DURANGO, Colo. — Not even the snowiest of weekends could weigh down the 2019 Colorado high school skiing state championships. On Friday, CHSAA crowned its new team and individual champions at Purgatory Resort in Durango, Colo.

On the girls' side, Battle Mountain bested last year's champion, Aspen, by a close 33 points. It was the team's fourth team title -- first since 1998. The Aspen boys went back-to-back, claiming their school's ninth team title.

Listed below are the top three team and individual finishers in each event.

GIRLS TEAM PODIUM

1 - Battle Mountain High School, 676 points

2 - Aspen High School, 643 points

3 - Summit High School, 597 points

GIRLS ALPINE: GIANT SLALOM

1 - Levyn Thomas, Aspen senior, 39.61

2 - Gretchen Pavelich, Battle Mountain senior, 39.78

3 - Berit Frischholz, Battle Mountain junior, 40.07

GIRLS ALPINE: SLALOM

1 - Gretchen Pavelich, Battle Mountain senior, 45.59

2 - Berit Frischholz, Battle Mountain junior, 47.22

3 - Ella Wiser, Middle Park sophomore, 47.31

GIRLS NORDIC: CLASSIC

1 - Tai-Lee Smith, Summit High School, 19:14.0

2 - Grace Johnson, Battle Mountain, 19:27.0

3 - Liz Harding, Battle Mountain, 19:49.0

GIRLS NORDIC: SKATE

1 - Emma Blakslee, Vail Mountain, 19:30.7

2 - Emma Barsness, Aspen High School, 19:43.4

3 - Grace Johnson, Battle Mountain, 19:44.9

BOYS TEAM PODIUM

1 - Aspen High School, 675 points

2 - Battle Mountain High School, 578 points

3 - Vail Mountain High School, 563 points

BOYS ALPINE: GIANT SLALOM

1 - Shane Cole, Vail Mountain senior, 39.81

2 - Trey Thorpe, Aspen senior, 40.34

3 - Will Bettenhausen, Battle Mountain, 40.37

BOYS ALPINE: SLALOM

1 - Shane Cole, Vail Mountain senior, 45.24

2 - Trey Thorpe, Aspen senior, 45.42

3 - Mackay Pattison, Vail Mountain sophomore, 46.20

BOYS NORDIC: CLASSIC

1 - Cameron Wolfe, Vail Mountain, 16:01.0

2 - Everett Olson, Aspen, 16.01.0

3 - Colt Whitley, Aspen, 16:06.0

BOYS NORDIC: SKATE

1 - Everett Olson, Aspen, 15:53.4

2 - Cameron Wolfe, Vail Mountain, 16:00.2

3 - Colt Whitley, Aspen, 16:18.0

For a full list of results from the 2019 Colorado high school skiing state championships, visit CHSAA's website by clicking HERE.



