Local runners shine at 2021 cross country state championships

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Championship season rolls on!

Another fall sport wrapped up at the cross country state championships on Saturday. Titles were defended, new champions were crown and records were set at the meet held at the Norris Penrose Events Center.

Here are the results from the 2021 state meet:

5A

Forget saving the best for last -- one of the best runners in recent history lined up in the first race of the day with Riley Stewart in the 5A girls race. The Cherry Creek senior won the individual title yet again, notching a three-peat in her high school finale.

The Stanford-bound star clocked a winning time of 17 minutes, 20.9 seconds.

"It's the best feeling in the world, all your hard work when you're coming through here (the finish line)," she said.

Arapahoe won the girls team title with 42 points, clearing runner-up Cherry Creek by 18 points.

The Mountain Vista boys defended their team title, winning the championship with 59 points -- edging out favorite Valor Christian by just two points.

The individual championship was won by Chaparral sophomore Tanner Brown in 15:44.7.

"I'm going to be honest, I didn't even think (winning) was a possibility," Brown said. "I was kind of in disbelief."

4A

Both 4A races were beyond impressive in terms of team performance.

Cheyenne Mountain led the way in the boys race with an astounding 26 points, clearing runner-up Niwot by 37 points. The Niwot girls then did even better when they won their title with just 20 total points, which was 118 ahead of Battle Mountain in second place.

Individually, Niwot senior Zane Bergen successfully defended his title by winning the boys race in 15:17.7.

"It was a different experience not chasing somebody down the line," Bergen said. "It was nice just being able to enjoy it for a little bit with this being my last year."

Niwot senior Eva Klingbiel was the individual champion of the girls race, clocking 17:58.9.

"Having both the individual title and the team title is just so special," Klingbiel said. "I really didn't expect the individual title. It came as a surprise."

3A

The Classical Academy had a great day at the state meet, sweeping both 3A team titles and capturing another individual one.

The boys were led by sophomore Matthew Edwards, who captured the individual title in 15:34.5. The Titans claimed the team championship with 37 points, clearing runner-up Salida by 11.

TCA's girls team won with 65 total points, 26 ahead of Alamosa in second place. Basalt junior Katelyn Maley cross the finish line first in 18:37.1.

2A

Heritage Christian won a tight race in the battle for the 2A boys team title. The Eagles edged out St. Mary's by just three points with 54 total.

Lyons junior Tyler Ball won the individual race in 16:16.7 in his first season with the Lions.

"I've been training for a really long time and didn't have the chance to have a season last year, so this feels amazing," Ball said.

Lake County claimed the girls title with 48 points, 21 ahead of runner-up Colorado Springs Christian.

The Vanguard School freshman Nadhia Campos set a course record, winning the individual championship in 18:47.5.

"I was nervous but I just tried staying positive," Campos said. "I just feel really happy. I'm just so thankful for all my coaches and my family."

