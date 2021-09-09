Riverdale Ridge softball notches gutsy win over Berthoud

The Ravens are the No. 1 team in 4A, according to RPI, and sit No. 3 in the CHSAA poll.

THORNTON, Colo. — What looked to be a blowout win for the Riverdale Ridge Ravens, turned into a gutsy victory by the No. 3 team in Class 4A softball.

Neila Lucero, Madyson Ortiz, and Anjolina Cordova had a big third inning to give Riverdale Ridge the 5-1 advantage.

Junior pitcher Aubree Davis kept the Ravens in a one-run game until the 5th inning, when the No. 15 Berthoud Spartans put together a four-run party to cut the lead to 6-5.

Allie McCrea and Sierra Pirkey were responsible for the Spartan RBI, sparking a pitching change in the 5th inning.

Big bats from Riverdale Ridge in the 6th inning provided three insurance runs, giving the Ravens a 9-5 victory over Berthoud.

Riverdale Ridge improves to 9-1 on the early season and faces 5A Broomfield Friday Sept. 10.

Berthoud, who fell to 7-4 with the loss, faces Adams City on Friday.

