Roaring Fork wins 3A boys soccer championship

The Rams outlasted Jefferson Academy in Friday night's state title game.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The underdogs are state champions.

Roaring Fork, which entered the Class 3A boys soccer playoff bracket as the No. 11 seed, upset No. 1 and undefeated Jefferson Academy 2-1 on Friday night at Weidner Field in the state title game.

Despite giving up the first goal to the Jaguars' Chyler Ward in the 12th minute, the Rams battled back to tie the game by halftime thanks to a late first-half goal from Jose Canas (40th minute).

Roaring Fork then put past the game-winner in the 66th minute off the foot of Josh Hernandez to secure the championship.

"I've been saying it since I was little that I want to win a state championship," Hernandez said. "I'm happy to be here, a part of this team."

Roaring Fork went 17-3 overall on the 2021 season, while Jefferson Academy finishes 18-1-1.

