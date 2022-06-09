Rock Canyon volleyball sweeps past Cherokee Trail

AURORA, Colo. — The matchup on paper suggested the Rock Canyon volleyball team might be tested, but the Jaguars' play on the court proved otherwise.
Rock Canyon, which is ranked No. 7 in Class 5A in this week's CHSAA poll, traveled to No. 8 Cherokee Trail for a non-league match on Tuesday night.
The Jaguars were impressive from start to finish, sweeping the Cougars in three sets (25-15, 25-16, 25-18) for the convincing victory.
With the win, Rock Canyon improves to 6-2 overall on the season while Cherokee Trail falls to 5-3.
>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the Prep Rally this weekend!
RELATED: Prep Rally Honor Roll: September 6
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
9NEWS+
9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.
To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.
To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.