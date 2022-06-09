Rock Canyon volleyball sweeps past Cherokee Trail

The Jaguars handled the Cougars in three sets (25-15, 25-16, 25-18) on the road Tuesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AURORA, Colo. — The matchup on paper suggested the Rock Canyon volleyball team might be tested, but the Jaguars' play on the court proved otherwise.

Rock Canyon, which is ranked No. 7 in Class 5A in this week's CHSAA poll, traveled to No. 8 Cherokee Trail for a non-league match on Tuesday night.

The Jaguars were impressive from start to finish, sweeping the Cougars in three sets (25-15, 25-16, 25-18) for the convincing victory.

With the win, Rock Canyon improves to 6-2 overall on the season while Cherokee Trail falls to 5-3.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the Prep Rally this weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n