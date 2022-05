Sabina Czauz: Making history on the Northglenn tennis courts

Czauz is the first-ever competitive high school girls tennis player to play in a wheelchair

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Sabina Czauz is a superstar. The freshman leads the Northglenn tennis team's top doubles team.

She is also the first-ever student-athlete to play girls tennis competitively in a wheelchair in Colorado high school history.

"I guess it's a starting of a new era," The humble girl remarked.

"Now I just kind of feel happy. It's nice to be a part of a team...I hope [others] figure out the opportunity they have that they can start doing this and find joy out of as I do, I hope I can let them see that," she said.

Sabina has already made history, and is literally just getting started.

> Be sure to check back for more of our Colorado high school sports coverage next weekend on the 9NEWS Prep Rally!

If you have a story idea you can email Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange

>>Have a student-athlete you want to nominate for the 9NEWS Athlete of the Week to win the Swag Chain? Email us at sports@9news.com and connect with us on social media!

Facebook: @9newssports

Instagram: @9sportsco

Twitter: @9Preps

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.