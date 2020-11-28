Sam Bassett excited about commitment to DU men's soccer

Sam's older brother Cole is currently a rising star with the Colorado Rapids.

LITTLETON, Colo. — Chatfield senior Sam Bassett is ready for the next step.

“I really look forward to getting around this group of guys. And I think we can create something really special," Sam said about committing to join the University of Denver men’s soccer team.

Don’t look now, but DU scored that nation’s sixth ranked recruiting class.

Just don’t talk about individual rankings with Sam.

“I don’t look at those rankings too often because I think they’re a little bit biased," said Sam.

According to ‘Top Drawer Soccer,’ Sam is ranked No. 159 in the country. He spent the last four years shuttling between the Colorado Rapids Development Academy and REAL Colorado.

You may recognize his older brother, but unlike Cole, who stars for the Rapids, Sam’s odyssey included college.

“I definitely think that’s important to create my own path. And not try to do the exact same things he did because there are different paths to the pros," said Sam. “I could go the college path and make my own journey to the pros and hopefully end up playing with him. That would be really cool."

But the 17-year-old already has a leg up on his big brother.

“I’m gonna be living on campus at DU. My brother still lives at home," said Sam with a laugh.

That means the Sam is the first Bassett to move out of the house.