If you're a fan of great high school basketball matchups, then the Saturday morning Prep Rally on 9NEWS had what you were looking for.
The most recent Prep Rally includes highlights from:
- No. 9 Fairview vs. Fossil Ridge boys basketball (5A)
- No. 4 Cherry Creek vs. Grandview girls basketball (5A)
- No. 4 Rangeview vs. Northglenn boys basketball (5A)
- Feature story: Rangeview's Speller family brings the noise
Check back tomorrow for more local high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!