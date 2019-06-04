Spring sports are rolling on.
This week we look at some of the latest, biggest matchups from around the area, as well as visiting with some Colorado prep legends.
Included on this Prep Rally are highlights from:
- No. 2 Cherry Creek boys lacrosse triumphs against No. 7 Mountain Vista (5A)
- No. 1 Grandview girls soccer and No. 2 Arapahoe tie 2-2 in battle of the best
- Colorado Academy girls lacrosse cruises past Denver East
Plus, catch up with Mountain Vista grad Mallory Pugh, starring for the US Women's National Soccer Team, who played in Commerce City this week vs. Australia.
Check back on Sunday for more coverage of local prep sports action!