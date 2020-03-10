x
Saturday morning Prep Rally (10/3/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — We're loaded up with softball highlights on the Saturday morning Prep Rally as state champions will be crowned just one week from today. 

But first, it's a battle to make the field. 

Regionals have been canceled in 2020 and will move right to 16-team state tournaments starting on Tuesday. 

First up, highlights from a good battle between D'Evelyn and Conifer at one of the most gorgeous fields in the state. 

Next, we head to Mead, where the No. 2 team in 4A was knocked-off by No. 4 Holy Family. The Mavericks had entered the game undefeated. 

Finally, a trip to Columbine High School where Lakewood ended the Rebels' chances of repeating as 5A state champions by knocking them out of the top-16 and the state bracket.

Tune into the Sunday morning Prep Rally as we head to Smoky Hill for the Buffalo 5K. A great cross country meet to wrap up the regular season!

