Saturday morning Prep Rally (10/3/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — We're loaded up with softball highlights on the Saturday morning Prep Rally as state champions will be crowned just one week from today.

But first, it's a battle to make the field.

Regionals have been canceled in 2020 and will move right to 16-team state tournaments starting on Tuesday.

First up, highlights from a good battle between D'Evelyn and Conifer at one of the most gorgeous fields in the state.

Next, we head to Mead, where the No. 2 team in 4A was knocked-off by No. 4 Holy Family. The Mavericks had entered the game undefeated.

Finally, a trip to Columbine High School where Lakewood ended the Rebels' chances of repeating as 5A state champions by knocking them out of the top-16 and the state bracket.