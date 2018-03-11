KUSA — The post-season is upon us. The Saturday morning Prep Rally featured some 5A football playoff games, as well as some league championship, regular-season finales.

Bear Creek vs. Chatfield

Mead vs. Frederick

Dakota Ridge vs. Golden

Smoky Hill vs. Regis Jesuit

The Prep Rally also featured a special story on Smoky Hill football, and their impressive turn-around season thanks to a new league and new attitude.

Watch the video posted above to enjoy the Saturday morning Prep Rally from November 3, 2018.

