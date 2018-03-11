KUSA — The post-season is upon us. The Saturday morning Prep Rally featured some 5A football playoff games, as well as some league championship, regular-season finales.
- Bear Creek vs. Chatfield
- Mead vs. Frederick
- Dakota Ridge vs. Golden
- Smoky Hill vs. Regis Jesuit
The Prep Rally also featured a special story on Smoky Hill football, and their impressive turn-around season thanks to a new league and new attitude.
Watch the video posted above to enjoy the Saturday morning Prep Rally from November 3, 2018.
