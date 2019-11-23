DENVER — The Saturday morning Prep Rally contains highlights of the 5A and 4A football quarterfinals, the Honor Roll winner, and a story about a 17-year-old referee in the biggest soccer game of the year.
Included in the Rally:
- 5A football quarterfinals: Columbine vs Valor
- 4A football quarterfinals: Heritage vs Dakota Ridge
- Honor Roll winner
- 5A football quarterfinals: Fairview vs Cherry Creek
- 5A football quarterfinals: Ralston Valley vs Eaglecrest
- 17-year-old officiates 5A soccer finals