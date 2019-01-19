DENVER — The Saturday morning Prep Rally witnessed some firsthand change in the high school brackets, as it featured multiple top-10 showdowns and upsets.

The featured games on Saturday included:

No. 1 Mountain Vista vs. No. 2 Chaparral boys' basketball (5A)

No. 2 Manuel vs. No. 3 and undefeated Kent Denver boys' basketball (3A)

Denver South vs. Denver East boys' basketball (5A)

No. 6 Valor Christian vs. Dakota Ridge girls' basketball (5A)

Smoky Hill vs. Rangeview unified basketball at Pepsi Center

In addition, we featured a pair of ice dancers from Manitou Springs High School who will be competing this weekend in the 2019 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Watch the video to enjoy the highlights and feature story from the Saturday Prep Rally, and tune in for the Sunday rally for more basketball, wrestling and swimming high school action.