Saturday morning Prep Rally (12/11/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Miss the Prep Rally? Watch it here! The Fall season is coming to an end while the winter sports season is just getting started and Scotty Gange shares the fun from the state spirit championships!

Included in the Saturday (December 11) morning Prep Rally:

State spirit champions crowned

Denver East takes on Fort Collins hockey on the ice

Ralston Valley battles Chaparral hockey

Holy Family and Lutheran girls basketball face-off

Cherry Creek's George Fitzpatrick wins the 9NEWS Swag Chain

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

If you have a story idea you can email Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange





> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.