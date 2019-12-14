The Saturday morning Prep Rally has highlights from girls and boys basketball, news about the Colorado coach of the year and a story on high school football coaches helping each other after serious car accidents.

Included in the Rally:

Ralston Valley vs. Denver East girls basketball

Smoky Hill vs. Legacy boys basketball

Grandview vs. Lincoln boys basketball

Coach of the year: Grandview's William Baird

A story on Windsor head coach Chris Jones and Mountain View head coach Bart Mayes helping each other after both were involved in serious car accidents

