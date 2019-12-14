The Saturday morning Prep Rally has highlights from girls and boys basketball, news about the Colorado coach of the year and a story on high school football coaches helping each other after serious car accidents.
Included in the Rally:
- Ralston Valley vs. Denver East girls basketball
- Smoky Hill vs. Legacy boys basketball
- Grandview vs. Lincoln boys basketball
- Coach of the year: Grandview's William Baird
- A story on Windsor head coach Chris Jones and Mountain View head coach Bart Mayes helping each other after both were involved in serious car accidents
