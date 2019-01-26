The Saturday morning Prep Rally was stacked with highlights from some of the best basketball games around the area this week.

The featured games on Saturday included:

No. 2 Longmont vs. No. 9 Greeley Central boys' basketball (4A)

No. 10 Mead vs. No. 3 Holy Family boys' basketball (4A)

No. 7 Holy Family vs. Mead girls' basketball (4A)

Mullen vs. No. 5 Overland boys' basketball (5A)

No. 5 Mullen vs. Overland girls' basketball (4A)

In addition, we included a feature story on the Noland twins, an inseparable duo who are the voices and creators of the Mullen Broadcast Network.

Their jobs include filming practice for the Mullen baseball and football teams, and serving as the play-by-play announcer and color analyst for Mullen's girls' and boys' basketball games -- all of which are streamed live on the NFHS Network.

Watch the video to enjoy the highlights and feature story from the Saturday Prep Rally, and tune in for the Sunday rally for more!