DENVER — Welcome back from winter break. Hopefully you're feeling rested, rejuvenated and ready to go, because the winter season is picking up right where it left off.

The Saturday morning Prep Rally showcased a number of top ten match-ups in high school hoops. First, there was a battle between the No. 1 teams in the state, when No. 1 Chaparral (5A classification) traveled down to Monument, Colo., to face No. 1 Lewis-Palmer (4A classification).

We also had highlights from the No. 10 Eaglecrest vs. No. 8 Overland boys' basketball game, as well as a meeting between No. 4 Mullen (4A class) and No. 4 Cherry Creek (5A class) in girls' basketball.

The 11th Annual Colfax Showdown Wrestling Tournament also kicked off this week. Highlights from day one of the tourney showed a number of ranked individuals going head-to-head on the mats.

Watch the video posted above to see highlights from the Saturday morning Prep Rally from January 5, 2019.