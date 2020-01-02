DENVER — The Saturday morning Prep Rally has highlights from boys and girls basketball, indoor track, a pro golfer from Valor, and our Honor Roll.
Included in the Rally:
- Rangeview vs Vista Peak boys basketball
- Highlands Ranch vs Legend boys basketball
- ThunderRidge vs Green Mountain girls basketball
- Honor Roll
- Valor Christian vs Ralston Valley boys basketball
- Denver North vs Denver East boys basketball
- Denver North vs Denver East girls basketball
- Fairview's Gavin Schurr wins indoor track state championship
- Valor Christian graduate Wyndham Clark on PGA Tour