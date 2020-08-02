DENVER — The Saturday morning Prep Rally has highlights from boys and girls basketball and stories from National Signing Day.
Included in the Rally:
- Ralston Valley vs Columbine boys basketball
- Chaparral vs Regis Jesuit girls basketball
- National Signing day at Legacy High School, Thomas Jefferson High School, Green Mountain High School, and Heritage High School
- Mountain Vista vs Columbine boys basketball
- Vista Peak vs Thornton girls basketball
- David Moore III leaves a legacy at Pine Creek
Be sure to check back for more coverage on the Sunday Prep Rally!
