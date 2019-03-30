DENVER — Before Saturday's snow storm (again, hey spring sports season), a gorgeous week featured some of the top baseball and boys' and girls' lacrosse games from across the state.

Also, The Show All-Star Basketball weekend wrapped up last Sunday with a noticeable absentee. Many were hoping to see Regis Jesuit standout Fran Belibi, but she was participating in the McDonald's All-American game and slam dunk contest this week.

Below are the games and highlights featured in the Saturday Prep Rally:

Watch the video posted above to see all of the highlights, and tune in to the Sunday morning Prep Rally for more action -- plus, a special feature story on the new Erie High School boys' lacrosse team.