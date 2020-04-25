Saturday morning Prep Rally (4/25/20)

Catch up the latest high school sports action with the 9NEWS Prep Rally!

DENVER — Spring sports are officially canceled, as CHSAA made the announcement this week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the Saturday morning Prep Rally brought us some good news from the high school sports community this week.

Leading off the show is a feature on student-athletes from Regis Jesuit and Smoky Hill, who ran 26 miles in 13 hours to help support money for COVID-19 relief.

We also showcase Kyle Sand, the new wrestling coach at Grand Junction.

Sand was the first wrestler in Colorado history to have an undefeated high school career in his time at Arvada West.

Be sure to check back for more on the Sunday Prep Rally!