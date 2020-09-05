Saturday morning Prep Rally (5/9/20)

DENVER — We won't see any prep sports in Colorado until at least the fall of 2020, but that doesn't mean there aren't important stories to be told.
On the Saturday morning Prep Rally our Arielle Orusto caught up with Regis pitcher Jacob Thompsen who was hoping to lead the Raiders to another 5A baseball state championship this spring.
Arielle also played "truth or shoot" with Grandview sophomore basketball player Lauren Betts, who was recently ranked by ESPN as the No. 4 prospect in the entire nation and No. 1 in the class of 2022.
Watch the entire Saturday morning Prep Rally above and tune into 9NEWS Sunday morning for even more great prep content.
RELATED: Sunday morning Prep Rally (5/3/20)