Saturday morning Prep Rally (6/6/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Holyoke girls basketball coach John Baumgartner had to learn the tough lesson that some things are bigger than sports this season.

When he lost his father during the 2A state basketball tournament, his Holyoke Dragons made sure he knew how loved and supported he was by sending him a message of hope.

Arielle Orsuto brings you the story of the video message that turned his postseason around.

Plus, high school golfers had the opportunity to play alongside LPGA greats this week at the Colorado Women's Open.

Holy Family's Hailey Schalk, Eaglecrest's Emma Bryant, and Kent Denver's Charlotte Hillary teed off at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club in the amateur field.