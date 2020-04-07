x
high-school

Saturday morning Prep Rally (7/4/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — The prep sports world still has plenty of great stories to be told, even as the uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic continues. 

In the Saturday morning Prep Rally our Arielle Orsuto brings you the story of Mountain Vista twins Christopher and Matthew Perella, who are on their way to play college lacrosse. Both are battling Type 1 Diabetes. 

Arielle also has an update on Jefferson Academy star golfer Auri Braeklein who achieved another big milestone last week. 

Watch the Prep Rally above and catch a new version Sunday morning on 9NEWS!

