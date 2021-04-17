Saturday morning Prep Rally (4/17/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Don't worry if you missed the Saturday (April 17) morning Prep Rally because you can watch it here!

9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange brings us the latest high school sports news from around the state -- including highlights, feature stories and more!

Included in the Saturday morning Prep Rally:

Grandview alum Michaela Onyenwere becomes first Colorado woman selected in first round of WNBA draft

Local student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent on Signing Day

Lakewood senior Camden Dempsey makes history with Boettcher Scholarship

Cherry Creek vs. Mullen 5A girls volleyball

Standley Lake vs. Evergreen 4A boys soccer

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

