Saturday morning Prep Rally (4/3/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Season C sports are now in full swing, and you can catch up on the latest action from around Colorado with the 9NEWS Prep Rally!

Scotty Gange has highlights from around the state, as well as a number of feature stories. Watch the full show above!

Included in the Saturday (April 3) Prep Rally:

Gausman and Gonzales represent Colorado on MLB Opening Night

Longmont star tragically passes away

Denver East volleyball shows love to Boulder High School

Legend vs. Ponderosa boys soccer

Mountain Vista vs. Chaparral girls volleyball

Fort Collins vs. Northglenn football

Castle Rock schools win two state spirit titles

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.