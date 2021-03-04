x
High School

Saturday morning Prep Rally (4/3/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Season C sports are now in full swing, and you can catch up on the latest action from around Colorado with the 9NEWS Prep Rally!

Scotty Gange has highlights from around the state, as well as a number of feature stories. Watch the full show above!

Included in the Saturday (April 3) Prep Rally:

  • Gausman and Gonzales represent Colorado on MLB Opening Night
  • Longmont star tragically passes away
  • Denver East volleyball shows love to Boulder High School
  • Legend vs. Ponderosa boys soccer
  • Mountain Vista vs. Chaparral girls volleyball
  • Fort Collins vs. Northglenn football
  • Castle Rock schools win two state spirit titles

