Saturday morning Prep Rally (8/14/21)

DENVER — The high school football season is officially less than two weeks away!
Plenty of teams around the state are preparing for another run, but the Legend Titans are riding the hype more than anyone!
9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange swung by the Titans' practice this week to check in on Legend, which made waves in the Class 5A fall football playoffs last season.
We also recognize a local Olympian -- Eaglecrest's Jordan Poulter.
The gold medalist enjoyed her own ceremony at her alma mater after representing Team USA at the Tokyo Games earlier this month.
