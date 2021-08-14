Saturday morning Prep Rally (8/14/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — The high school football season is officially less than two weeks away!

Plenty of teams around the state are preparing for another run, but the Legend Titans are riding the hype more than anyone!

9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange swung by the Titans' practice this week to check in on Legend, which made waves in the Class 5A fall football playoffs last season.

We also recognize a local Olympian -- Eaglecrest's Jordan Poulter.

The gold medalist enjoyed her own ceremony at her alma mater after representing Team USA at the Tokyo Games earlier this month.

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.