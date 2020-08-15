Saturday morning Prep Rally (8/15/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — High school sports are officially back!

The 2020 fall season has begun and will feature sports such as golf, tennis, softball and cross country.

On the Saturday (August 15) morning Prep Rally, we aired a featured story on Karli Denk, the coach of the Golden High School boys golf team. Denk won the Class 4A Coach of the Year honors last year in her first season at the helm.

The Regis University and Golden alum has returned for a second season coaching for her alma mater.

We also offer a flashback to the best game we saw over the 2019-20 school year. In honor of the NHL playoff game that lasted five overtime periods this week, we look back on the hockey state championship game between Valor Christian and Fort Collins -- which also went the same distance (5OT).

Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!