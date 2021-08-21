Saturday morning Prep Rally (8/21/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — High school sports are BACK!

The 2021-22 Colorado preps year is officially underway with the start of fall sports. That also means the return of school pep rallies.

9NEWS Preps Sports Reporter Scotty Gange went to Eaglecrest this week as the school kicked things off with a bang. The Raptors also welcomed back alum Jordyn Poulter, who is fresh off an Olympic gold medal win with Team USA women's volleyball.

We also air our next 'Fanscape' feature to showcase some amazing venues in Colorado. This week, we ventured out to Parachute, where Grand Valley High School has a scenic stadium overlooked by the Western Slope mountains.

And, of course, we threw in some hilarious bloopers that you're going to want to see!

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

