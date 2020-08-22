Saturday morning Prep Rally (8/22/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — There's no doubt the fall high school sports season looks different in 2020. Many of it, however, remains the same for select sports.

On the Saturday (August 22) morning Prep Rally, we aired a feature story on two local golfers who have fostered friendship through competition.

Hunter Swanson and Jeff Nelson are some of the best among their respective classifications. Read more about their story here.

We also give an update on one of the top girls basketball players in the state. Grandview's Lauren Betts threw down a dunk on social media and has caught the attention of some major programs.

She has her college list narrowed down to nine schools -- swome of which include UConn, Oregon, Stanford and more.

Speaking of Stanford, we provide an update on Hertiage's Anna Shaw, who recently committed there for women's swimming. Congrats Anna!

