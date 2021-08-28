Saturday morning Prep Rally (8/28/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Watch the 9NEWS prep Rally from Saturday, August 28th, 2021.

High school football is back! Scotty Gange shares the fun from a joyous weekend that includes the Game of the Week and action from across the state.

Ponderosa and Legend each had their own fun to pump up their student sections for the game of the week and Legend eventually came out victorious in the match-up.

Also see action from Cherry Creek vs Doherty, Boulder vs Fairview, Chaparral vs Eaglecrest, Vista Peak Prep vs. Rangeview and Scotty's chair fail.

