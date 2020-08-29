Saturday morning Prep Rally (8/29/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — You will want to make sure you watch the Saturday (August 29) morning Prep Rally if you're a fan of Chatfield softball.

This morning's episode was focused around a feature story of the Chatfield football team's coaches helping out the softball team in lieu of not being able to play this fall.

That rolls right into highlights of the Chargers' walk-off victory over Legend in extra innings of a top-10 matchup in Class 5A.

