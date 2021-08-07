Saturday morning Prep Rally (8/7/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Christmas in August? Why not!?

9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange is that excited for the upcoming football season!

Gange stopped by Grandview High School this week, where the Wolves' football squad is gearing up for the 2021 season. Fresh off two state track relay titles and an all-around Class 5A championship this past spring, the Wolves are feeling good... And fast.

Grandview also welcomed a new student from Alaska this year who's bringing a unique tradition to the team. Khan Shaw, who is proud of his Hawaiian heritage, has brought his Haka hype to Aurora. The Haka is a posture dance from the Māori culture.

"It means a lot to be accepted like that out here," Shaw said after leading his team in the dance on Monday.

Grandview will open the season on Thursday night, Aug. 26, at Pomona.

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.