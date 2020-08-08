Saturday morning Prep Rally (8/8/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — It was a big week for high school sports news in Colorado as CHSAA finally released the 2020-21 athletics and activities calendar.

The biggest news was that many fall sports, including football, have been moved to the spring.

Now that football won't begin until after National Signing Day, it has shifted things for local student-athletes in terms of the recruitment process. The decision also affects athletes who play both club sports and for their schools.

Arielle Orsuto caught up with some top local talent to get their take on the situation.

