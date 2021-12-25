Saturday morning Prep Rally (12/25/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Oh, what a year it was!

The high school sports year was one to remember in 2021. It brought us some incredible moments, so Preps Reporter Scotty Gange decided to compile a few of them in his 'Cards to Scotty' that aired as our Holiday Honor Roll!

Candidates for Prep Rally Moment of the Year include:

Platte Valley's Devyn Lauer-Duarte wins Swag Chain in Trigonometry class

Pomona's Jaden Barrientos scores touchdown with entire team

Battle Mountain's Logan Gremmer call for chicken after winning championship

Grandview's Isabel Bennett scores volleyball point with her face

Thomas Jefferson's Randy Yeboah has the 'Heebie Jeebies' after winning title

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

If you have a story idea you can email Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.