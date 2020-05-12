Saturday morning Prep Rally (12/5/20)

PUEBLO, Colo. — Championship weekend is finally here!
The 2020 fall football state titles have begun at the Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl at CSU-Pueblo.
The Saturday (December 5) morning has complete coverage from the four championship games played so far, as well as a look ahead to the final three taking place later Saturday.
Included in the Saturday morning Prep Rally:
Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!
