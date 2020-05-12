Saturday morning Prep Rally (12/5/20)

Catch up on the high school football state championships with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

PUEBLO, Colo. — Championship weekend is finally here!

The 2020 fall football state titles have begun at the Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl at CSU-Pueblo.

The Saturday (December 5) morning has complete coverage from the four championship games played so far, as well as a look ahead to the final three taking place later Saturday.

Included in the Saturday morning Prep Rally:

Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.