Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

High School

Saturday morning Prep Rally (2/13/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Check out the Saturday morning Prep Rally to catch up on the latest high school sports news around Colorado!

In today's edition (February 13), Scotty Gange gives us highlights from local winter sports games, our top plays of the week and more!

Included in the Saturday morning Prep Rally:

  • Mountain Vista vs. Heritage boys basketball
  • Cherry Creek vs. Overland boys basketball
  • Cherry Creek vs. Heritage hockey
  • George Washington vs. Thomas Jefferson boys basketball
  • Prep Rally Honor Roll: Top plays of the week
  • Highlands Ranch alum Savannah Mills impresses LSU soccer teammates
  • Grandview alum Greg Bird signs minor-league deal with Rockies

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

