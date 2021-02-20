Saturday morning Prep Rally (2/20/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Check out the Saturday morning Prep Rally to catch up on the latest high school sports news around Colorado!

In today's edition (February 20), Scotty Gange gives us highlights from local winter sports games, our top plays of the week and more!

Included in the Saturday morning Prep Rally:

Feature: Arapahoe's Sam Thompson raising money for charity through running

Mullen vs. Liberty hockey

Erie vs. Windsor boys basketball

Honor Roll: Top plays of the week

Regis Jesuit vs. Douglas County boys basketball

Holy Family vs. Erie girls basketball

Peak to Peak vs. Colorado Academy girls basketball

Valor Christian vs. Chatfield boys basketball

Be Better: A conversation with Overland coach Danny Fisher

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.