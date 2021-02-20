x
Saturday morning Prep Rally (2/20/21)

DENVER — Check out the Saturday morning Prep Rally to catch up on the latest high school sports news around Colorado!

In today's edition (February 20), Scotty Gange gives us highlights from local winter sports games, our top plays of the week and more!

Included in the Saturday morning Prep Rally:

  • Feature: Arapahoe's Sam Thompson raising money for charity through running
  • Mullen vs. Liberty hockey
  • Erie vs. Windsor boys basketball
  • Honor Roll: Top plays of the week
  • Regis Jesuit vs. Douglas County boys basketball
  • Holy Family vs. Erie girls basketball
  • Peak to Peak vs. Colorado Academy girls basketball
  • Valor Christian vs. Chatfield boys basketball
  • Be Better: A conversation with Overland coach Danny Fisher

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

