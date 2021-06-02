Saturday morning Prep Rally (2/6/21)

DENVER — One of the biggest days of the year for high school student-athletes came this week on National Signing Day.
We traveled to multiple locations to highlight some local athletes who are committing to play at the next level, as well as basketball highlights and our top plays of the week.
Included in the Saturday (February 6) morning Prep Rally:
- Feature: Local athletes commit on National Signing Day
- Columbine vs. Pomona boys basketball
- Arapahoe vs. Cherokee Trail girls basketball
- Rangeview vs. Fairview boys basketball
- Cherry Creek vs. Smoky Hill boys basketball
- Prep Rally Honor Roll: Top plays of the week
