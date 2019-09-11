Saturday morning's Prep Rally has highlights from 5A football playoffs, 4A regular season finales, playoff soccer, 4A state gymnastics and a story about Mullen triplets.
Included in the Rally:
- Erie vs. Fort Morgan football
- Regis vs. Liberty soccer
- Mullen's Maiava triplets
- ThunderRidge vs. Lakewood football
- Broomfield vs. Longmont football
- Grandview vs. Castle View soccer
- 4A gymnastics state preliminaries
