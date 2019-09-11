Saturday morning's Prep Rally has highlights from 5A football playoffs, 4A regular season finales, playoff soccer, 4A state gymnastics and a story about Mullen triplets.

Included in the Rally:

  • Erie vs. Fort Morgan football
  • Regis vs. Liberty soccer
  • Mullen's Maiava triplets 
  • ThunderRidge vs. Lakewood football 
  • Broomfield vs. Longmont football 
  • Grandview vs. Castle View soccer
  • 4A gymnastics state preliminaries 

