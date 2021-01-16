Saturday morning Prep Rally (1/16/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — The winter break carries on, but Season B sports are right around the corner!

On the Saturday (January 16) morning Prep Rally, Scotty Gange gives us an update on the upcoming wrestling season and what to expect in terms of COVID-19 procedures.

We also look at basketball, which is now just 10 days away from tipping off, and some custom masks being used at Manual High School.

Finally, we look ahead to Sunday's feature story on Arapahoe's Katy Edwards, a senior and three-sport athlete who has a newfound painting hobby.

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER