Saturday morning Prep Rally (1/23/2021)

DENVER — The wait is almost over!

Colorado high school sports will return in just two days when Season B sports begin competition this coming Monday. As we gear up for the winter slate, Scotty Gange takes a look ahead at what to expect from the mat, to the court, and even the snow.

Included in the Saturday (January 23) morning Prep Rally:

Arielle Orsuto's feature on Monarch wrestling's Vince Cornella seeking the elusive four-peat

Lutheran boys basketball coach Bill Brandsma speaking on leadership

Looking ahead to Sunday's feature story on Green Mountain senior Grahm Tuohy-Gaydos, a national champion snowshoe runner

